UpToken Market Cap Achieves $19.44 Million (CRYPTO:UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One UpToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges. UpToken has a total market cap of $19.44 million and $1.01 million worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00826805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00162939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,606,412 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

