Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281,543 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 163,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $405,331.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 10,311 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $398,210.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,976 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,928 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,187.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

