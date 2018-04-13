Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $772.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

