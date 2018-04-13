USDe Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:USDE)

USDe (CURRENCY:USDE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One USDe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDe has a market cap of $236,781.00 and approximately $305.00 worth of USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDe has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00670030 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006675 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000727 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00099000 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002222 BTC.

USDe Profile

USDe (CRYPTO:USDE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. USDe’s total supply is 1,134,236,104 coins. The official website for USDe is usde.co. USDe’s official Twitter account is @CoinUSDE.

USDe Coin Trading

USDe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDe must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

