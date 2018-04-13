Vale SA (VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,912,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,058,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,351.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.64. Vale has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Vale by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vale by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

