BRF (BRFS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut BRF from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,233. The stock has a market cap of $5,065.69, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BRF has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). BRF had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in BRF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BRF by 35.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

