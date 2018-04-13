Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPQ. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hewlett-Packard from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett-Packard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 7,868,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,149. Hewlett-Packard has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,699.88, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Hewlett-Packard had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $7,060,435.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,282.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett-Packard by 18,197.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,054,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,194,000 after buying an additional 4,032,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett-Packard by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,241,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $131,125,000 after buying an additional 2,857,797 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hewlett-Packard by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,557,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,366,000 after buying an additional 2,074,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hewlett-Packard by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,902,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $317,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Hewlett-Packard during the 4th quarter worth $27,335,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett-Packard

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

