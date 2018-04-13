Steel Partners (SPLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of SPLP remained flat at $$17.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $335.28 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $120,183.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

