Finish Line (FINL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

FINL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. UBS upgraded Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Shares of FINL stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.40, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Finish Line has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINL. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Finish Line by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Finish Line by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 150,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Finish Line by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 119,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Finish Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Finish Line by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

