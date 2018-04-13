HM Payson & Co. Has $38.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd worth $38,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 34.0% in the third quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 479,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 121,673 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 285,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 239,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 207,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 107,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

