VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is a global leader in trusted security with two-factor authentication, transaction data signing, document e-signature and identity management solutions designed for all businesses and government agencies. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud and provides a robust toolset for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VDSI. ValuEngine cut VASCO Data Security International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut VASCO Data Security International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VASCO Data Security International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VASCO Data Security International stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. VASCO Data Security International has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. VASCO Data Security International had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VASCO Data Security International news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $341,404.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814,901 shares in the company, valued at $86,685,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,905 shares of company stock worth $2,430,271. Company insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 69.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

