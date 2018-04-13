BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 792,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,947.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Peter R. Huntsman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $194,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $92,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,001 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,501,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 770,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 297,787 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

