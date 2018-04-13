Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter.

PEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

PEI stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.50, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

