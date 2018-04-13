Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 977.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 344,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.29, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $91,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $283,444. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

