Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Target by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,059,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 821,165 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Target by 16.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,914,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,987,000 after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,594,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of TGT opened at $72.43 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39,566.66, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,930 shares of company stock worth $9,102,439. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

