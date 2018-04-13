Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,182,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,785,000 after acquiring an additional 238,690 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 100.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,229,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626,871 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,957,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,888,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,788,000 after acquiring an additional 664,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,148,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS raised shares of Digital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Digital Realty stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,262.07, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. Digital Realty has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

