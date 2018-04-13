Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of HR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,432.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/verition-fund-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-healthcare-realty-trust-incorporated-hr-updated-updated.html.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.