Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stephens set a $133.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

PII opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,642.69, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

