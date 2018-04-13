Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,256.81, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

