Viacom (VIAB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Viacom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Viacom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Viacom has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12,488.67, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. Viacom’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viacom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viacom (VIAB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/viacom-viab-upgraded-to-neutral-by-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.