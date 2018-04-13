Vici Properties (VICI) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vici Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7871339435263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vici Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE VICI remained flat at $$18.17 on Thursday. 896,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 42.97 and a current ratio of 42.97. Vici Properties has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.99.

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.09 million. equities analysts forecast that Vici Properties will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other Vici Properties news, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,450 shares of company stock worth $1,249,000.

About Vici Properties

VICI Properties Inc owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip.

