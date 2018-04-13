Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,650 ($37.46) to GBX 2,800 ($39.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($39.15) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($36.75) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,350 ($33.22) to GBX 2,270 ($32.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($36.04) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($32.51)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,297.09 ($32.47).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($37.46) on Wednesday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,826 ($25.81) and a one year high of GBX 2,772 ($39.18).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/victrex-vct-given-new-gbx-2800-price-target-at-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of various polymers. The Company’s operating segments include Industrial (Victrex Polymer Solutions) and Medical (Invibio Biomaterial Solutions). The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

