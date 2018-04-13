Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $236,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 712,517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,449,000 after buying an additional 1,645,026 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,475.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.41%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

