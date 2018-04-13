Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $224,000 in Alcoa Corp (AA) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,279,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,385,000 after buying an additional 3,559,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10,068.38, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.19). Alcoa had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William F. Oplinger sold 229,475 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $12,130,048.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,246.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tomas Mar Sigurdsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $513,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

