Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viewray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

Viewray stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Viewray has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Viewray’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $24,217,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Viewray by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

