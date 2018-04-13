Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

3/15/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

3/9/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/12/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was given a new $131.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 17.17 and a quick ratio of 17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.79, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.18. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,031.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 55,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

