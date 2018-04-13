Visa (V) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.19.

NYSE:V opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $248,748.05, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 159.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,702,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,979,000 after buying an additional 5,966,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visa by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $341,221,000 after buying an additional 2,632,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,911,973,000 after buying an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after buying an additional 1,919,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

