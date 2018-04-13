Vistra Energy (VST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

VST stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,134.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,343,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,699,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,196 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,388.0% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,396,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,780 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $63,643,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp, formerly TCEH Corp. is a holding company. The Company is an energy company, which is focused on energy and power generation markets through operation as a generator and retailer of electricity in Texas market. Its portfolio of businesses consists primarily of Luminant and TXU Energy.

