Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €43.00 ($53.09) target price from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.66 ($55.13).

VNA stock opened at €39.86 ($49.21) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €32.29 ($39.86) and a twelve month high of €42.68 ($52.69).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vonovia (VNA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/vonovia-vna-given-a-43-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-analysts-updated.html.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.