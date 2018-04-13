Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.79.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,228.60, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

