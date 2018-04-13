Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after purchasing an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,278,000 after buying an additional 280,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256,097.92, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

