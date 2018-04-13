Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $669.89 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00078042 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $669.89 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00172184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020284 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030905 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012072 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006899 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

