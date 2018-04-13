We Are One Seven LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Ishares S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVW)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ishares S&P 500 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ishares S&P 500 by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ishares S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ishares S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ishares S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of Ishares S&P 500 stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. Ishares S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $166.51.

About Ishares S&P 500

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

