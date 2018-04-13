We Are One Seven LLC Invests $1.48 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,272. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/we-are-one-seven-llc-buys-shares-of-24635-jpmorgan-diversified-return-international-equity-etf-jpin-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.