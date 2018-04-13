We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $66,019.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

