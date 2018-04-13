We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 179.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,454,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,960,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $116.92 on Friday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.3369 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

