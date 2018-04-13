We Are One Seven LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,660,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,672 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hospital Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,051,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,022,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,058,000 after buying an additional 887,361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,572,000 after buying an additional 760,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 441.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 686,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 560,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,916.17, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. Hospital Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospital Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $5,052,547.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,284,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

