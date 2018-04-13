We Are One Seven LLC Invests $104,000 in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,646,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Invests $104,000 in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/we-are-one-seven-llc-takes-position-in-blackrock-taxable-municipal-bond-trust-bbn-updated-updated.html.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.