Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Bank of America (BAC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 81,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,469,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306,286.34, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

