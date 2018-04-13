WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Allergan (NYSE:AGN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $16,031,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 479.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 37.1% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.53 per share, for a total transaction of $503,349.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $9,457,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Allergan in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $245.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.02.

Shares of AGN opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allergan has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57,235.53, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Allergan (NYSE:AGN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/wealthplan-partners-llc-lowers-stake-in-allergan-plc-agn-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.