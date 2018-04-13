WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 15,021 Shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (BMV:VCSH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF (BMV:VCSH) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

BMV:VCSH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1832 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD SHORT-TERM CORPORATE BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

