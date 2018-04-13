GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Set at $23.00 by Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been given a $23.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GME. Loop Capital set a $28.00 target price on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GME traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.63. 3,114,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1,385.84, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GameStop by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 963,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 448,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

