Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

3/24/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Pluristem Therapeutics was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $150.83, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Mark Germain sold 45,873 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $67,892.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 1,705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 129,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 290,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

