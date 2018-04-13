WePower Price Reaches $0.10 (CRYPTO:WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WePower token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $42.24 million and $7.44 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00825230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012348 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00162841 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,846,311 tokens. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

