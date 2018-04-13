WESCO International (WCC) Receives $69.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,079.81, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 768 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $50,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,805 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in WESCO International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 290,016 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in WESCO International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

