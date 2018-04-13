Western Asset Mortgage Capit (WMC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.08

News stories about Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Mortgage Capit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5110836513573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 173,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 140.92 and a quick ratio of 140.92. Western Asset Mortgage Capit has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $407.04, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capit had a net margin of 54.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase 2,100,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capit Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets.

