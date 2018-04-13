Head-To-Head Contrast: Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) versus Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Partners 25.24% 14.38% 7.25% Transportadora de Gas del Sur 22.85% 66.04% 24.25%

Dividends

Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur does not pay a dividend. Western Gas Partners pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Gas Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Partners 0 6 7 0 2.54 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 1 1 0 0 1.50

Western Gas Partners presently has a consensus target price of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Western Gas Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Gas Partners is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.00 $567.48 million $1.30 33.95 Transportadora de Gas del Sur $742.27 million 4.43 $168.71 million $1.07 19.36

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur. Transportadora de Gas del Sur is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Partners LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

