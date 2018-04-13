Whitbread (WTB) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,920 ($55.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($45.23) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 5,000 ($70.67) to GBX 4,900 ($69.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($58.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($60.78) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($56.68) to GBX 4,020 ($56.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,171.25 ($58.96).

Whitbread stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.92) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,809 ($53.84). 1,188,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,499.90 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,333 ($61.24).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

