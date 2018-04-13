WHSmith (SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

WHSmith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMWH. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($28.62) price target on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($26.15) price target on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on WHSmith from GBX 2,150 ($30.39) to GBX 2,300 ($32.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) price target on shares of WHSmith in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,080.63 ($29.41).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 2,018 ($28.52) on Wednesday. WHSmith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,635 ($23.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,347 ($33.17).

About WHSmith

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

