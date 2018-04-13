William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.39 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10,215.24, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $857.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.46 million. analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

